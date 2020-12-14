Mayor says Medgar Evers Boulevard repaving a ‘defining project’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is touting the Medgar Evers Boulevard Repaving Project as a promise made, and a promise kept.
At a news conference Monday, Lumumba announced that the project had gotten under way, a sure sign that the city is progressing on its promises to address infrastructure problems across Jackson.
He said that there could be no clearer sign of that work than the Medgar Evers project.
“There is no more defining project than that of the Medgar Evers corridor being resurfaced, not only in terms of quality of life that residents and businesses in the area enjoy, but it’s important because of the namesake.
“We have to have a role that speaks more to his legacy and his honor.”
Evers, the former field secretary for the NAACP, was a civil rights leader who was assassinated outside his home in 1963.
The $4 million project includes rebuilding the roadway from Five Points to Sunset Drive, said Public Works Director Charles Williams. Work will take about six months to complete.
“I can’t remember the last time Medgar Evers was addressed on this level,” the mayor went on to say. “We’re not just putting blacktop down but are tearing up the concrete and putting more concrete down, to make sure it doesn’t shift under the blacktop and there is a smooth surface.
“It’s a significant undertaking and we’re happy to see this take place.”
Lumumba went on to thank the city council and the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax commission for helping fund the work.
“A project like this does not take place without operational unity,” he said.
He also thanked residents for their patience in waiting for the project to move forward.
“We want residents of Ward Three and the people who travel this corridor to know that we are working hard to find creative ways to solve the city’s long-term infrastructure challenges,” he said.
Meanwhile, drivers are being urged to use caution when traveling the roadway, and to adhere to traffic barrels and other devices being put in place.
