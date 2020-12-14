Manhunt underway after woman shot through window

By Jacob Gallant | December 14, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 10:52 AM

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a shooting this weekend that they believe was domestic-related.

Chief Kenneth Collins says Christy Tillman was shot twice in her home on Rogers Circle.

The suspect was identified as Rashan Smith. Collins says a manhunt is underway for his arrest.

Collins says Smith was outside of Tillman’s home and shot her through the window.

Smith is wanted for aggravated domestic violence, shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If police are unable to locate Smith, US Marshals will assist, according to Collins.

Tillman was taken to surgery at a Jackson hospital and is recovering.

