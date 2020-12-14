Manhunt underway after woman shot through window

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a shooting this weekend that they believe was domestic-related.
Chief Kenneth Collins says Christy Tillman was shot twice in her home on Rogers Circle.
The suspect was identified as Rashan Smith. Collins says a manhunt is underway for his arrest.
Collins says Smith was outside of Tillman’s home and shot her through the window.
Smith is wanted for aggravated domestic violence, shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
If police are unable to locate Smith, US Marshals will assist, according to Collins.
Tillman was taken to surgery at a Jackson hospital and is recovering.
