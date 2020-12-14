Man known for portraying ‘Legendary Santa’ dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man who brightened the holidays for generations of kids has died at the age of 93.
Dan Rowe - known as “Legendary Santa” for half a century - has died, according to the Henrico Citizen.
Rowe made his first appearance at Miller & Rhoades department store in 1966 and most recently at the Children’s Museum of Richmond in 2017.
Rowe was also known as the voice of Hermitage High School’s baseball team for decades.
He was inducted into the “International Santa Claus Hall of Fame” in 2011.
