Madison County to seek federal aid for Reunion Parkway project

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County officials are hoping third time’s the charm in their effort to seek federal funding for the second phase of the Reunion Parkway Project.
The county is applying for a $25 million BUILD Grant to cover the second phase of the project, now known as Reunion Crossing Parkway.
As part of Madison County’s 2021 legislative agenda, the county leaders will be working to build up Congressional support for its BUILD Grant application.
They hope that support would boost the chances of their application being approved, according to Madison County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joey Deason.
“It’s a very competitive program. There have been projects that have been applied for and been in the system for 10 years,” Deason said. “In the previous two years, we received support letters from our Congressional and local delegations.”
BUILD stands for “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s website. The maximum award for the grant is $25 million and no more than $100 million can be awarded to a single state.
“If it gets through the first two rounds, it goes to the secretary of transportation, who works with the president to determine who gets the awards,” Deason said. “What they do, is look at a scale based upon many factors, not just economics.”
County officials have been working to complete the parkway for years, in part, to create a new east-west corridor, something Madison County has historically lacked.
Once completed, the parkway will connect Mississippi 463 to U.S. 51 and open up about 880 acres for new development.
The second phase, which is expected to cost between $24 and $24.5 million, would run from Reunion Parkway at Bozeman Road to Parkway East, near D1 Training in Madison, County Engineer Tim Bryan said. It would include the construction of a flyover bridge over I-55.
“We are just putting the bridge in,” Bryan said. “There will be no ramps connecting it to the interstate.
“MDOT has a project they’re in the preliminary design on to widen I-55 from Gluckstadt to Canton to three lanes in each direction. When they get that lane in, they will build ramps for the bridge,” he said.
The third phase would include taking Reunion from Parkway East to U.S. 51, at Green Oak Lane.
So far, the county has received $13 million in state funding for the second phase. If the county receives the BUILD Grant, it is not clear how those monies would be reallocated.
If the BUILD grant isn’t approved, Bryan said the county likely would finance the parkway’s construction through bonds.
Either way, Bryan expects the project to be bid out sometime in 2021.
“It’s in the final design right now,” he said. “We should have it completed by the end of January. Then, we’ll start doing right-of-way acquisition. Four large parcels are what’s needed, (and) no utilities have to be relocated.”
Plans are being drawn up by the Mississippi Engineering Group.
