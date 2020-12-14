Judge dismisses Pelahatchie’s suit seeking to remove board of aldermen

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge has dismissed a request from embattled Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Beechem to have her board of aldermen removed from office.
In 2019, Beechem filed for a writ of mandamus seeking the court to remove the board from office, pending a special election to replace them.
Failing that, she asked the court to require the aldermen to fulfill their legal obligations as board members, something the mayor claimed they were not doing.
The case was filed in Rankin County Circuit Court.
A motion to dismiss was filed in September 2019, and oral arguments were heard in October 2020.
On December 9, Judge John Emfinger upheld board members’ motion to dismiss, ruling that the mayor “cited no authority for the court to remove a public official from office by way of a writ.”
He went on to say that he would not issue a writ to require aldermen to fulfill their legal duties, because they’re already required to do so under the law.
A writ is typically issued by a court to require a lower government office to fulfill its duties.
Emfinger further stated that the mayor’s request was too general in nature and was not related to a specific act.
Beechem has a separate case pending before Emfinger, seeking a court order to require the board to hire a city clerk. No decision had been handed down in that case.
As for a writ in the former, Emfinger ruled that “while a writ of mandamus can require a public official to perform a mandatory duty required by law, the court finds, in its discretion, that no public purpose would be served by the issuance of such a general writ in this manner.”
In her amended 2019 complaint, Beechem said that nearly $1.2 million in drug seizure money was missing and that board members had dipped into the fund to “conceal unlawful deficit spending … and to create the false illusion of fiscal responsibility.”
Beechem also alleged board members and the city clerk “each personally benefited from these unlawful transfers with regard to salary levels and the payment of salaries to themselves … when the town’s general fund had no way to fund payments of such salaries.”
Board members Margie Warren, Michael Adams, James Harrell, Eddie Jones and Frank Boyd were named in the case, as was a former part-time city clerk, Bettye Massey.
In their motion to dismiss, board members denied any wrongdoing and argued that a “great majority” of mayor’s accusations are against “a Pelahatchie mayor and board of aldermen who are no longer in office and are therefore not subject to a mandamus action.”
As for other actions, which occurred between July 1, 2017 and September 13, 2017, the board argued that the mayor could have appealed the actions to circuit court, per Mississippi code, but failed to do so.
