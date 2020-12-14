Itawamba County woman faces animal cruelty charges

FULTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Itawamba County woman is facing five animal cruelty charges following her arrest on Sunday.
The woman, Jayla Roberts, has already appeared before a Itawamba County Justice Court judge and her bond has been set.
However, officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department would not say what the bond amount was or whether she had bonded out.
According to WTVA, deputies visited her home on Joe Wheeler Brown Road, after they responded to a welfare concern there.
Deputies discovered multiple animals that were caged without food or water, and three animals that had died.
Among animals, four full-sized Great Danes were found in cages, as were 16 more animals, authorities told WTVA.
Two puppies and one raccoon were found dead, all three of which had been caged without food or water, the station reported.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.