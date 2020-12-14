Incredibly invasive weed infecting parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - South Mississippi is under attack from one of the top 10 most invasive weeds in the world. It can be spread vegetatively or by the wind.
According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Imperata cylindrica, more commonly known as cogongrass or Japanese blood grass, chokes out native species for control of soil nutrients. Its roots excrete chemicals that deter growth of competing vegetation.
“Cogongrass negatively affects pine productivity and survival, wildlife habitat, recreation, native plants, fire behavior and site management costs,” said Russell Bozeman, Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) state forester. “Its ability to rapidly spread and displace desirable vegetation makes it particularly dangerous to native ecosystems.”
The MFC is currently taking applications for the Cogongrass Control Program from landowners in George, Greene, Jackson, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties. The MFC is also taking applications from landowners in other parts of the state who think they have a cogongrass infestation on their property.
Funding for the Cogongrass Control Program is limited. Applications will be processed on a first-som, first-served basis, and preference will be given to landowners in the priority counties.
The deadline for applications for the Cogongrass Control Program is January 31, 2021.
