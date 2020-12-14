First Alert Forecast: Winter-like conditions have returned...

It’s a cloudy & cold start to the work week as the low pressure system that brought us yesterday’s rain & storms has shifted east. Although we could see a few breaks in the clouds later today, we’ll remain mostly cloudy until tomorrow morning. This will keep us in the 40s this afternoon, with breezy northerly winds making it feel like the 30s and low 40s even through the peak heating hours of the day.
We’ll drop below freezing across much of the area overnight before temperatures lift back into the low 50s Tuesday afternoon. Even though we’ll start the day with some sunshine, clouds will increase into the evening ahead of yet another system. Rain chances will return to the region late Tuesday night and exit east by the start of our Wednesday, setting up our Wednesday forecast to look very similar to what we’re experiencing today. Cloudy & cold.
High pressure will then build into the region by the end of the work week, ushering in more sunshine for Thursday and Friday. This is good news for afternoon high temperatures as we are forecasting those to lift into the 50s both days; however, clear skies will lead to lows in the 20s both mornings!
As we find ourselves in a very progressive pattern, we won’t stay dry for long. Another system is set to bring rain chances back to the region as we start off the weekend! Fortunately, Sunday is looking much drier than Saturday at this time. Stay tuned for frequent updates & stay warm!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
