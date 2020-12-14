COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,600 new cases reported Mon.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases and 5 new deaths Monday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 181,095 as of December 13.
So far, 4,204 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,607,803 as of December 12. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
