Columbus woman challenging controversial landlord-tenant law after being evicted and losing all possessions

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - Did you know that in Mississippi, if a tenant is evicted from their home, state law considers their property “abandoned.”
This means the landlord can immediately seize their possessions and do whatever they’d like with them.
Now The Low Income Housing Clinic at the University of Mississippi School of Law￼￼ is filing a federal lawsuit on behalf of their client Samantha Conner.
The 19 page document shows Conner was renting an apartment at Chateaux Hills apartments in Columbus.
The lawsuit states that in 2019, the Columbus woman was evicted for not being able to pay her rent, and her landlord immediately seized all of her possessions. According to state law, the landlord was within his rights to do so.
However, Conner’s attorneys believe the law and landlord’s actions are ￼unconstitutional.
“She worked her whole life and acquired a home filled with things, and she left with just the clothes on her back and she will never see those things again,￼ and had to start her life completely over in that way,” said Desiree Hensley, who’s representing Conner. “There is not much that’s more devastating to a person than that.”
Hensley said, the landlord, Kevin Casteel sold and donated all of Conner’s items after evicting her.
As a result, they are now suing Casteel, property manager James Brooks, and the ￼Lowndes County Constable who served her the eviction notice, Willie A. “Sonny” Sanders. Hensley said her client is looking to recover all of her property and she’s also seeking damages in the amount of $150,000.
A federal judge is expected to hear the case in June of 2021. Hensley is hoping to get this law off the books so something like this won’t happen to anyone else.
”I think that the court is going to determine that this law is unconstitutional and those landlords are going to be liable if they keep taking their tenant’s property when they are evicting the tenants,” said Hensley.
“I’m hoping that even before the lawsuit is concluded that landlords start making the decision to not take their tenants personal property.”
￼￼WLBT reached out to the defendants asking for a comment on the lawsuit and allegations being brought against them.
We are still waiting to hear back from them.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.