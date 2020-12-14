Clinton City Hall closed for deep cleaning, after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton City Hall closed briefly Monday afternoon after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, Clinton city officials announced that offices had been closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the virus and the facility would be deep-cleaned.
The employee had not been in the office since Friday, but out of an abundance of caution, City Hall was closed for cleaning.
Meanwhile, staffers who worked in close proximity with that employee are now going to be under quarantine, per city policy, a city news release states.
Other city hall staffers are expected to report to work after the cleaning is completed.
All other municipal offices remain open for regular business. Visitors will be required to have their temperatures taken and wear a mask prior to entering city facilities.
Prior to coming in, city officials are urging residents to call the city at (601) 924-5474 to see if issues can be solved remotely.
Employees that come in contact with those who test positive for the virus must quarantine for 14 days, Clinton policy states.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.