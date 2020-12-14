Christian author Beth Moore calls Trumpism both ‘seductive’ and ‘dangerous to the saints of God’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christian author and teacher Beth Moore is calling Trumpism both “astonishingly seductive” and “dangerous to the saints of God.”
The “Living Proof” evangelist took to Twitter Sunday to write that she had never seen anything in the United States more seductive and dangerous than “Trumpism,” which is a term often used to describe the political ideology of President Donald Trump.
This as it was revealed in a recent survey by Lifeway Research that half of U.S. Protestant pastors backed Trump leading up to the 2020 election. This as compared to 2016 when, according to the survey, only thirty-two percent of Protestant pastors backed Trump.
According to the same study, seven in ten evangelicals supported the president going into the 2020 election.
Moore went on to say in her tweets that fellow leaders will be held responsible for remaining passive in this “day of seduction” while those they have been entrusted to serve are being “seduced, manipulated” and “USED.”
She ended the thread by saying that she hopes Trumpism does not turn into “Bidenism,” adding that “we do not worship flesh and blood.. We can’t sanctify idolatry by labeling a leader our Cyrus. We need no Cyrus. We have a king. His name is Jesus.”
The tweets were met with some criticism, with one user writing, “Lots of empty words in this thread. Sorry Beth but Trump has been the most pro-Christian president in history.”
Another user told Moore, “You have such terrible theology and so dangerous to anyone who follows you.”
Others praised Moore, with one person stating, “There is hope for the white evangelical community.” Another person went as far as to say, “You cannot be both a good Christian and a Trump supporter. Pick one.”
Beth Moore is a New York Times bestselling author and her Living Proof ministry is based in Houston, Texas.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.