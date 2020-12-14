Brandon native, Saints LB nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Beyond just talking about a problem or an issue, Demario takes the time to truly analyze a situation to understand the issues that may exist, empathize with others by seeking to understand their perspective, and then develops a coherent plan to take action using the resources around him to make an impactful change. He displays consistent efforts to be great and helps others to achieve greatness, whether preparing to face an opponent or motivating them on the field, Demario Davis leads the charge.

NFL on Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee Demario Davis