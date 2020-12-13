USM’s new football coach reveals 1st staff assistants

The Tulane offense set the program record in rushing yards at 3,162 yards in 2019. The offense ranked second in program history in rushing yards per game (243.2), rushing touchdowns (33) and rushing first downs (166). In 2018, Joseph played a key role in helping the Green Wave offensive unit surpass 400 yards of total offense in eight of their 13 games, including a season-high 535-yard effort against ECU.