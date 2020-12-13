Two arrested after chase in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are in custody after leading authorities on a chase through Simpson County on Saturday.
Simpson County deputies said the men were attempting to sell a stolen semi-truck.
It is reported Mendenhall police tried to stop the semi-truck on U.S. Highway 49, as the passenger, Bruce Parker, jumped from the truck while it was moving. Parker was apprehended by police and taken to a local hospital.
Simpson County deputies continued to chase the driver of the semi-truck, Tristan Scruggs, through Mendenhall, Martinville, and Magee.
Scruggs eventually drove the truck into a wooded area, where he jumped from it and fled on foot.
Deputies then surrounded the area and used a K9 to find the suspect.
Deputies said Scruggs was arrested and taken into custody at the Simpson County Adult Detention Center.
Both suspects are facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.￼
