Sanders, JSU pick up three more commitments ahead of early signing day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the early signing period right around the corner, Sunday was a big step for Jackson State and new head coach Deion Sanders. The Tigers - who are expecting to sign between 15 to 20 players on Wednesday - picking up three more commitments, bringing the total up to 14 players who have pledged to Jackson State since Sanders was announced as head coach back on September 21.
JSU getting a boost on defense with three-star linebacker Jeremiah Brown posting on Twitter Sunday morning that he is heading to Jackson. A native of Carrabelle, FL, Brown was previously committed to Florida Atlantic, making him the second player to flip from FAU to JSU, joining Sanders’ son, Shadeur Sanders, who did the same in November.
Brown, however, was not the only linebacker to pick JSU on Sunday. Memphis, TN native Aubrey Miller also making his intentions known on Twitter. He’s transferring to Jackson State after a two-year stint with Missouri where he only sparingly saw the field. According to 247 Sports, Miller was originally four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2017.
Rounding out Sunday’s trio was another transfer in defensive back Elizjai Cooley, who had spent the past two seasons in California’s Santa Ana Community College.
