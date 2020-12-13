Ole Miss moves to 2-0 with win over UNC-Wilmington

It was once again Romello White and Devontae Shuler leading the charge for the Rebels. White finished with a game-high 20, while Shuler added 18. White, the graduate transfer from Arizona State, could not be denied in the post and made seven of his eight shot attempts. Luis Rodriguez had Ole Miss’ first double-double of the season, and the first of his career, with 14 points and 13 rebounds (career highs).