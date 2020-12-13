MSU men drop double overtime thriller to Dayton

The 20-point performance gave Molinar a pair of 20-plus point game in his first three outings. The Molinar-Stewart Jr. duo became the 10th combo to amass at least 20 points during a game as a freshmen or sophomore since the 1986-87 season. Five of the 10 occasions have come during the Ben Howland era. Stewart Jr. and Tolu Smith each notched 20 points apiece versus Liberty on 11/26 earlier this season.