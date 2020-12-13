JPD: Teen hospitalized after being shot in the neck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl Saturday night.
The incident happened on Stirling Street.
Police said the girl was injured after she grabbed a gun from under a couch, and a 14-year-old boy tried to take it away from her.
The gun discharged and struck the girl in the neck.
Police said the boy admitted they were drinking when the incident happened.
The girl is currently in the hospital. She is listed in critical condition.
