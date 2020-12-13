First Alert Forecast: showers & storms expected throughout Sunday, turning colder and drier into Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds are building in to the area this afternoon ahead of a surface low. Today, temperatures will rise to the lower to middle 60′s by this afternoon with chances for rain becoming elevated. The bulk of the rain will move in during the late afternoon hours and into this evening. Thunderstorms will be possible with this system with a few of them on the strong side. A Marginal Risk (1/5) has been extended northward today into our southwestern counties for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. The chance for a brief tornado is very low, but one cannot be ruled out. We could see 0.5″ to potentially 2″ of rain when this is all said and done.