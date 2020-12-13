CHRISTMAS IS SAVED: Police arrest the Goula Grinch just in time for Christmas

💚GOULA GRINCH SENTENCED 💚 Goula Grinch sentenced to 60 years suspended and ordered to serve 300 hours of community service to include working alongside our men & women in uniform and the Pascagoula community. When asked about the sentencing, Judge Fondren stated “I know deep down he has a heart and is a good grinch. I hope working with first responders and the citizens will help him see things a little differently.” We just have one question! Who doesn’t like donuts?! #PascagoulaPD #PascagoulaProud