Jackson State University hosts virtual 2020 fall commencement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a year like no other for college seniors with most working virtually finding campus life far different from the past.
Jackson State University’s fall Class of 2020 reached a milestone during these turbulent times. Friday they graduated during a virtual event held on the campus, watching from their homes across the country and even around the world.
“We salute the awesome Class of 2020,” said Jackson State University President Dr. Thomas Hudson.
The 2020 Fall Commencement will likely go down in history with ceremonies held virtually for the 547 graduates.
The university wanted the class who overcame obstacles during the pandemic to have a ceremony to recognize their achievements.
The event aired live Friday morning on JSU TV’s Facebook page.
“Every core of me was educated from my mind to the very core of my soul,” said 2020 Senior Class president Lacori Brent.
The Biology/Pre-Med major took to the podium addressing the class.
The Little Rock Arkansas native shared her journey and the common struggles each faced to reach this day.
“It matured me in ways that I did not know could happen,” said Brent. “It made me find the strength within myself that when I thought that I was weak I really was strong. When I thought that I wanted to give up it was kinda like it was just the beginning”.
The names of 372 undergraduates and 175 graduates were read during the commencement ceremony.
It’s especially heartwarming for the university’s 12th president and 1999 graduate Dr. Thomas Hudson.
“They really knew their purpose. They stuck to their purpose and really persevered through some very very trying times,” said Hudson. “So I couldn’t be prouder. Of course, I take this class as my own. This is my first class. I just could be prouder of this group of students”.
At home, the Class of 2020 turned their tassels while watching the ceremony.
They have the opportunity to receive their diplomas during commencement in May 2021.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.