First Alert Forecast: rain expected this weekend, much cooler into upcoming work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a wet and damp start to the morning as a line of showers swings through ahead of a cold front. The rain should be out of central MS by mid-morning or so and we’ll be drying out over the course of the day. Partly sunny skies are expected later on with highs rising to the upper 60′s by this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the lower 40′s areawide with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog could develop overnight and into early tomorrow morning, so this may impact your Sunday morning commute.
A low pressure will creep in tomorrow afternoon bringing more showers and clouds to the area. We’ll see periods of rain likely by the afternoon hours and into Sunday night. Conditions will dry out into Monday morning. Cooler air will move in behind this system resulting in highs on Monday around 50 degrees. Cooler temperatures will last for much of the upcoming work week. Another disturbance will move in by Tuesday night that could bring a few light showers, but next week will be fairly quiet for the most part.
