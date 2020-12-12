First Alert Forecast: rain expected this weekend, much cooler into upcoming work week

A low pressure will creep in tomorrow afternoon bringing more showers and clouds to the area. We’ll see periods of rain likely by the afternoon hours and into Sunday night. Conditions will dry out into Monday morning. Cooler air will move in behind this system resulting in highs on Monday around 50 degrees. Cooler temperatures will last for much of the upcoming work week. Another disturbance will move in by Tuesday night that could bring a few light showers, but next week will be fairly quiet for the most part.