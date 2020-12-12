First Alert Forecast: quiet into tonight, another round of showers move in Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are ending our Saturday with nice and quiet conditions areawide. Tonight, we’ll stay dry with partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 40′s. Patchy fog could develop later tonight and into early tomorrow morning which could brining impacts to your morning commute. We’ll start off our Sunday dry, but a low pressure will swing through into the afternoon which will likely bring in showers by the afternoon hours and into tomorrow evening. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard, but severe weather is not anticipated.