Error leads to accidental release; authorities searching for felon
Sheriff Mike Ezell said a clerical error allowed 21-year old Javon Montreal King of Pascagoula to be released from the Jackson County jail around 6 p.m. Friday. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff | December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 1:15 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a convicted felon who was mistakenly released from jail Friday, Dec. 11.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said a clerical error allowed 21-year old Javon Montreal King of Pascagoula to be released around 6 p.m. Friday. The sheriff said an investigation is underway to find out how the error occurred.

Moss Point Police arrested King Thursday, Dec. 10, on charges of shooting into a dwelling, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

