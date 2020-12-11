State senator calls Mississippi’s decision to join Texas lawsuit an ‘attempted presidential coup’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local state senator is in opposition of the Mississippi’s decision to back a Texas lawsuit designed to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a suit in the United States Supreme Court hoping to throw out election results in four swing states that went to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Republican was later joined by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and 17 other states as well as other notable GOP figures.
District 29 Sen. David Blount, a Democrat and member of the Senate Elections Committee, took to social media criticizing the suit and Mississippi’s decision to join it, saying the effort is an attempt to invalidate a legal election.
“I wonder how Mississippians would feel if the attorney general of PA tried to throw out their votes in a legal Mississippi election?” he asked in a Facebook on Thursday. “The courts and history will have the final say about those aiding in an attempted presidential coup.”
On Twitter, Blount went on to say the Texas attorney general should focus on his own legal troubles, rather than look into other state’s election results.
“The TX AG should focus his legal efforts on the fact that he has been indicted on felony securities fraud charges and accused by former staffers of bribery,” he wrote.
Paxton has been embroiled in legal troubles for years. In 2015, Republican leader turned himself into police after being indicted on three felony counts related to securities fraud, according to an MSNBC report. And in October, MSNBC reported on additional criminal allegations made against him.
Blount has been joined in his criticism by the Mississippi Democratic Party, which in a Thursday Facebook post, called the state’s decision to join the lawsuit an “unnecessary waste of hard earned taxpayer funds and resources.
“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were overwhelmingly elected by the American people, and it is time for Trump and the Republicans to get over it!”
