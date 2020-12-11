Search for missing hunters enters Day 9, likelihood of rescue becoming ‘less and less likely’

By David Kenney | December 11, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 8:27 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The search continued for 16-year old Gunner Palmer and 21-year old Zeb Hughes on the Mississippi River Friday.

The two from Copiah County went missing last week when their boat capsized near Middle Ground Island.

Friday, Sheriff Martin Pace said, “We never want to give up hope, we never want to say that a rescue is not possible but with every hour and every day that passes the likelihood of a rescue becomes less and less likely.”

Pace says he will not give up the search until he can provide answers for the families of the hunters.

The ground search was called off after every area they could possibly be was covered. Multiple boats were in the water Friday using sonar looking in and on the water’s surface.

Sheriff Pace said, “The method that we’re using is we’ll have an observer who is actually watching the surface of the water, they’re watching the banks. They’re doing everything you can visually, then we have another operator that is watching the screen on the sonar which is showing what’s on the bottom.”

Search crews in boats were launched as far south as Natchez, but still no sign of the hunters. Since their capsized boat, life jackets and other belongings were found last week, there haven’t been any other clues found to indicate where the hunters may be.

With the swift current in the Mississippi River, searchers also don’t know how far south they may have traveled.

