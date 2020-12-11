Rankin County hunter found hanging upside down from tree stand

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a man is lucky to be alive Friday afternoon after he had to be cut out of a tree stand in Rankin County.
The incident occurred after 1 p.m., in a wooded area about a mile and a half south of North Star Road.
“We had some people that took us back in the woods probably a mile, mile and a quarter … and true enough, he was hanging upside down,” said Rankin County Emergency Management Director Mike Word.
“The only thing keeping him in the tree were the straps that go around his feet in the climbing stand.”
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Star Fire Department, the Rankin County Emergency Operations Center, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Richland Fire Department and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.
Word credits Richland firefighters for providing the “mechanical advantages” needed to rescue the individual.
“We had some ladders back there and some rope from the Richland Fire Department. Those guys came pretty quickly and with some good-trained rope rescue technicians. They were able to put together some mechanical advantages so we could get above him and get the hunter to the ground.”
The hunter was transported out of the woods where he was taken in an ambulance to the hospital.
A University of Mississippi Medical Center AirCare team also arrived on the scene.
“The patient seems to be doing pretty good at this point - good enough that he was able to be transported by ground instead of air,” Word said. “Everything looks like it’s going to be OK.
“We had a pretty good outcome on this one. He is very fortunate.”
Word said the man was not wearing a harness when he fell, and urged hunters to buy and wear one if they’re going to use a tree stand.
“Spend the extra dollars and buy a safety harness, becuase they are truly lifesavers.”
