Pelahatchie police officer apologizes to mayor, others following Tuesday outburst

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie police officer was suspended for three days without pay following an outburst at a board of aldermen meeting earlier this week.
The officer, Cpl. Kendrell Canada, apologized to Mayor Ryshonda Beechem and the public on Friday, days after he yelled and cursed the mayor at the board’s regular Tuesday meeting.
“The things I said were hurtful and they never should have happened,” he said. “I disrespected my family. I brought shame to their name. I disrespected my wife, my mother and my sisters by the hurtful things I said to a woman.
“From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry.”
Canada has come under fire recently after a video surfaced of him yelling at Beechem during a board meeting.
The officer, who eventually had to be coaxed away from the podium, called the mayor a “crazy ass” and demanded that she respect him.
The board suspended Canada for three days without pay following the incident, Beechem said.
In addition to serving with Pelahatchie, Canada is a deputy with the sheriff’s department.
Sheriff Lee Vance said the investigation was ongoing Friday morning.
Beechem recorded the officer’s apology, at his request, and posted it to her official Facebook page.
In a follow-up post, the mayor said it’s time for the city to move forward.
“I accepted his apology, forgave him and we are moving forward,” she said. “I am encouraging positive accolades for Officer Kendrell Canada, for it takes a man to be able to (right) their wrongs.
“It wasn’t forced. He stated several times he was already in the process before last night.”
As a corporal, Canada was directly under former Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. Daughtry recently took the job of police chief in Natchez. Beechem found out about Daughtry’s decision after the fact.
It was not known if Canada would be recommended for the position of chief or interim chief. Beechem said it would be up to the board.
Canada, like Beechem, said he wants to move forward.
“I chose the most ignorant route that I could and that was not professional,” he said. “And I just want to say to the town of Pelahatchie that I am so sincerely sorry.
“I never wanted Pelahatchie to be about the things that I have brought about to this town.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.