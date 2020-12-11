Mississippian becomes youngest African-American Boeing 777 pilot

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi native Malik Sinegal is the youngest African-American to earn a certification to pilot a Boeing 777.
Sinegal, 23, celebrated the achievement last month at his alma mater, Delta State University.
“Congratulations to Malik—Delta State is very proud of this young man,” said President William N. LaForge. “Malik’s extraordinary achievement is a terrific testimony to his drive, to his ambition, to his success already in his young career and certainly to his ability. It’s also a testament to Malik’s education at Delta State in one of our signature programs, and we’re very proud of that as well.”
Sinegal, a Biloxi native, says he became interested in aviation at a young age, as his Godmother was a flight attendant and would take him to meet the pilots when he was 2 years old.
He hopes his achievement will be an inspirations to others.
“The impact I hope this will have, especially for young people, is to show them that there’s no age limit on success and that it’s never too early to start giving back,” he said. “Where I’m from, a lot of kids don’t think they can be a pilot…Some of them have never flown before. It’s all about going there, being present and letting them know that they can do it too.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.