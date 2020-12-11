Mississippi physicians plead with citizens: Wear a mask, avoid gatherings, wash your hands

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an open letter penned Friday, the Physicians of Mississippi urged citizens of the state for their assistance in combating the spread of COVID-19.
This comes in light of the record-breaking number of cases around the state “surging to new heights” and placing what the physicians call “an unbearable and unsustainable strain” on local physicians, healthcare workers, hospitals and medical facilities statewide.
“The toll of the pandemic has become personal not only to our citizens but also to our physicians, as we are losing Mississippians each day, at an insurmountable rate – many of these losses are physicians and healthcare workers,” the letter reads.
They then appeal to citizens “not just as healthcare professionals, but as your partners in health, and as your neighbors, friends, and family.”
This appeal is threefold, asking Mississippians to take these steps to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The statewide mask mandate is over, but the pandemic isn’t,” they write. And while wearing a mask, they ask that you make sure that it covers the nose and mouth and to wear it in all public spaces.
The physicians state that wearing a mask has repeatedly proven to have dramatic results in decreasing the transmission of the virus and that getting the community spread down decreases the risk of exposing healthcare workers and loved ones.
As the holiday season continues, the physicians ask that you celebrate responsibly. “This means sacrificing in-person social events, meetings and functions, to reduce the risk of infecting friends and family, and ensure that they are around for future celebrations.”
They admit that this recommendation is not fun but suggest making new traditions with your nuclear family because COVID-19 “is not aware that it is a holiday season, and it loves indoor crowds.”
“Spread joy, not germs,” the physicians write, revealing that regular hand washing is one of the best ways to remove germs and avoid getting sick.
At the end of the letter, the physicians say that these recommendations will not last forever and that they are highly impactful.
“You personally hold the keys to your own health and to others as well as the risks posed to our healthcare heroes working daily to save lives,” the letter reads. “We call on you all to do your part to protect yourselves and each other... Let’s get as many Mississippians across the finish line of the pandemic as possible.”
