Mississippi couples find ways to have COVID-19 safe weddings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sara and Peyton Cain got engaged in February. Sara Cain said she was wedding dress shopping in Jackson when she first heard the term ‘coronavirus’.
“We had this big wedding planned and then it was starting to get closer to time and we were like, well, this is not going away, covid is a real thing,” said Cain.
Their big day was set for October. To stay safe, they revised these dream wedding plans. They started by cutting down their guest list significantly.
“We had hand sanitizer and face masks and we had servers doing the food. We got married at the Cedars and it’s a small building. And so we did originally plan on doing most of it outside; we just we ended up doing all of it outside,” said Cain.
The Cains planned their wedding with the help of Eventful in Jackson. Gavin Snyder is the manager there. “Wedding planning in general can be very stressful,” he said.
Now add a pandemic to that. Snyder said it makes the process more challenging.
“You’re making sure that tables are six feet apart. Instead of doing a buffet style at a wedding, you have to do seated dinners. Brides here in Jackson, Mississippi have been very self-aware and very accommodating to know that there is a pandemic going on and that their goal, as well as our goal as the planner, is to keep everyone safe,” said Snyder
It can be a lot to work through, but Snyder said it can be done.
“Keep the faith that you know weddings are still happening on a normal scale, just a little different right now,” said Snyder
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.