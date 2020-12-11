Guest, Kelly, Palazzo sign on to Texas lawsuit challenging 2020 election results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi congressmen Michael Guest, Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo are three of more than 125 House Republicans who have signed on to a Texas lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 election.
The Texas lawsuit, which Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has joined and which Gov. Tate Reeves supports, alleges that the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan are unlawful.
More than 15 states have now joined this lawsuit, including: Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee and North and South Carolina.
Texas senator Ted Cruz has also agreed to argue the lawsuit if it were to make it to the Supreme Court, CNN reports.
According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit is based on “unconstitutional irregularities” which have “cast doubt” on the 2020 outcome and “the integrity of the American system of elections,” adding that “election law experts think the lawsuit will never last.”
District 29 Sen. David Blount of Mississippi said of the suit: “The courts and history will have the final say about those aiding in an attempted presidential coup.”
