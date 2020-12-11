Forrest Co. EMD to hold mask, sanitizer distribution site this weekend

By WDAM Staff | December 11, 2020 at 7:17 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 10:02 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management District will manage a drive-thru mask and sanitizer distribution site for Saturday and Sunday.

The drive-thru site will be at 4080 U.S. Highway 11, at the Forrest County Emergency Management District building, next to Sully’s, and it will be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on both days.

Elderly community members or those who are shut in can call (601) 544-5911 to request delivery of these items.

