Five injured in possible ‘gang-related’ shooting, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left five men injured.
The incident happened at Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive.
JPD Spokesman Sam Brown said that a man drove up to the apartment complex and started firing gunshots at the men.
Brown said the victims were gambling at the time of the shooting. He also believes the shootings may have been gang-related.
JPD has identified a possible suspect but has not released the suspect’s identity.
The victims’ medical conditions are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
