First Alert Forecast: Rain chances are back in the forecast!

Temperatures reached right around 70° earlier today and will remain mild tonight due to the cloud cover that has moved in over the region. The first of three opportunities for rain within our 7-day forecast arrives tonight, with rain chances climbing after sunset. No severe weather is anticipated, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight. Fortunately, much of the rain will be east of our area before many of us wake up tomorrow morning! The cold front responsible for this first bout of rain will also allow for a drop in temperatures into the second half of the weekend.