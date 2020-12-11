First Alert Forecast: Rain chances are back in the forecast!

Temperatures reached right around 70° earlier today and will remain mild tonight due to the cloud cover that has moved in over the region. The first of three opportunities for rain within our 7-day forecast arrives tonight, with rain chances climbing after sunset. No severe weather is anticipated, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight. Fortunately, much of the rain will be east of our area before many of us wake up tomorrow morning! The cold front responsible for this first bout of rain will also allow for a drop in temperatures into the second half of the weekend.
Although we’ll be able to lift into the upper 60s tomorrow, we’ll only top out near 60° Sunday. Most of Saturday and the start of Sunday will be dry before yet another system moves overhead... This will bring another round of rain to the region Sunday afternoon through the evening hours! Although a few lingering showers will be possible early Monday, the rest of the day is looking dry.
Anticipate colder temperatures to start the upcoming work week, with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s! Another quick-moving system will bring us a few showers Tuesday into Wednesday, but only scattered showers are expected at this time.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.