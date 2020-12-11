Covington Co. Schools close early for Christmas due to COVID-19

I am asking that you honor your parents and grandparents and other people with whom you may come in contact over the next 3 weeks by practicing social distancing and wearing your mask. Please do not view this early start of Christmas Break as a chance to hang out with friends. We are doing this to stop the spread. Please help us with this. I know spring sports and graduation and prom are very important to all of you. The spring could be like last year if we do not all work together to stop people from getting sick. I am counting on you and I thank you in advance for your cooperation.