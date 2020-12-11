Covington Co. Schools close early for Christmas due to COVID-19

COVINGTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Covington County School District Superintendent announced that all schools will close for Christmas break on Friday afternoon.
Superintendent Babette Duty said an “abundance of caution” is being taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Currently, there are 162 students in quarantine in the school district.
Superintendent Duty did not specify when students will return to campus.
Read her statement below:
CCSD Families,
Based on the current situation with Covid 19 in our district, I believe it is in the best interest of all staff and students to close school for the Christmas Break as of this afternoon. We have begun the steps of notifying parents to give them time to obtain child care for next week. This is being done out of an abundance of caution and to further the efforts of all Covington County residents and Mississippians in slowing the spread of the Corona Virus.
I hope you can get behind me on this decision and further assist all of us by emphasizing to your children and your family how important it is to only hang out with people that live in the same household as you. As Dr. Thomas Dobbs stated to superintendents this morning, the rate of infections in Mississippi is extremely high. Now is the time to stay home more than ever before.
Students of CCSD,
I am asking that you honor your parents and grandparents and other people with whom you may come in contact over the next 3 weeks by practicing social distancing and wearing your mask. Please do not view this early start of Christmas Break as a chance to hang out with friends. We are doing this to stop the spread. Please help us with this. I know spring sports and graduation and prom are very important to all of you. The spring could be like last year if we do not all work together to stop people from getting sick. I am counting on you and I thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Thanks.
Babette Duty
Superintendent
Covington County School District
