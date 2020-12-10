Woman who failed bar exam has case thrown out for not following judges’ orders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In opinions handed down by the Mississippi Supreme Court, justices rarely are unanimous in their decisions.
But all nine agreed that Zundria Crawford’s demand for the high court to follow the “G-- D--- LAW” should be thrown out.
On December 7, justices threw out Crawford’s appeal in a suit she brought against the Mississippi Board of Bar Admissions.
The court had given Crawford 14 days to respond to their En Banc Order, or her appeal would be dismissed.
However, instead of responding to the justices’ order, Crawford filed a pro se Motion, and went on to threaten and insult the justices, calling them “tyrants, hypocrites, criminals and tortfeasors.”
Justices said Crawford’s motion was “not well-taken and should be denied. Furthermore, based on Crawford’s failure to comply with the Court’s repeated directives regarding the filing of her appellant’s brief, the court finds that this appeal should be dismissed.”
The decision could end a case Crawford brought four years ago against the Mississippi Board of Bar Admissions, after she failed her 2015 exam. The case, meanwhile, has garnered national attention, in part, because Crawford threatened to beat up judges in her filings.
The case was initially filed in Hinds County Chancery Court.
In her suit, Crawford claimed that she failed the bar because the board “cheated” her and “secretly (executed) state-licensing cheating schemes” to “deliberately (fail) unsuspecting MS bar applicants.”
The Board of Bar Admissions denied these claims, saying that rather than “addressing the limited issues regarding her answers to the bar examination questions, Crawford … submitted hundreds of pages arguing that the rules governing the appeal of her grades are unconstitutional.”
The board had granted Crawford a chance to appeal her grades, and, pursuant to Bar Rules, appointed a three-member committee to review her test.
The committee determined her answers were not improperly graded, according to court documents.
Crawford goes on to question the motives behind the justices for filing an En Banc order, and threatening them, saying, “if you know what’s best for you, you would be sure to read every single, solitary word of the pleadings herein because there is always a method to my madness.”
An En Banc order is filed in case which is taken up by all the judges of a particular court, rather than one judge or a panel of judges, according to Cornell University’s Legal Information Institute.
The appellant stated that by filing the En Banc order, the justices were “willingly acting in concert and conspiring in the commission of abuse of power, racketeering activities, and organized public corruption among other things.”
As for taking the bar again, court filings show that option could be out of the question. However, the matter could be on the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Why take a high-stakes, expensive licensing bar-exam again when the overwhelming evidence proves that Crawford passed her July 15 MS Bar Exam in the first place?” she wrote.
“The Board did not have any good faith intent to fairly grade Crawford’s exam ... besides, laymen don’t readily know that Crawford has to stay the course in this litigation, even if it has to be appealed and heard before the United States Supreme Court.”
