WATCH: Video shows encounter with Oxford police before man killed

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford police have released body camera video showing the initial encounter with a man later killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Oxford Chief of Police Jeff McCutchen gave a video update on the investigation Thursday afternoon, identifying the man as 47-year-old Kenneth Miller.
McCutchen says a 911 call came in at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday reporting a possible domestic violence situation at the Marks apartments. Below is a partial transcript of the call:
Caller: Yes, this is (redacted). I live at the Mark Apartments and I’m not really sure what I just witnessed, but it may be a domestic violence going on right now.
Caller: Uh, I’m in (redacted). It’s behind me and I’m not really sure what building number it is. Um, I mean I could run outside and look, but I just heard screaming, and what I saw was a guy pull a lady up the stairs and back into their apartments.
Caller: And somebody else may be calling y’all right now too, I’m not really sure. But she was very much in distress.
Dispatcher: OK alright, stay on the phone with me. I’m going to get an officer headed that way, but I’m going to need to get some more information OK?
Caller: OK.
McCutchen says officers arrived at the complex nine minutes later and walked up to the second-floor apartment. They knocked and Miller opened the door with a shotgun.
About 1:58 into McCutchen’s video, Oxford police play a brief edited clip of the encounter with Miller. It shows officers walk up the stairs and knock on the door. There’s a brief glimpse of the man holding a shotgun before officers back up, draw their guns and order him to drop the weapon.
The video includes a frozen frame with a red circle around the shotgun.
McCutchen says the woman inside ran from the apartment and the door slammed shut. Officers then moved back to establish a perimeter.
Police evacuated surrounding apartments, called in more resources and began communicating with miller.
McCutchen says negotiators talked with him for more than an hour, but at 9:50 p.m. Miller walked out onto his balcony where he shouted at officers and pointed his shotgun.
Police fired and Miller died at the scene.
No officers were injured. Their names have not been released.
McCutchen says it’s department policy to hand the investigation over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations for an independent review.
MBI has not released any additional information about the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.