Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues with another day reaching the 70s this afternoon. Fog is likely overnight with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for our southern counties, but patchy fog is again possible through the region. Friday will be a partly sunny day with highs in the 70s again. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Friday night or Saturday morning, before sunrise. Some storms will have gusty wind, lightning, torrential rain, but severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday after morning showers, give way to afternoon sunshine. Cooler weather will arrive Sunday with an area of low pressure. Highs will only reach the 50s and with mostly cloudy skies, we may experience a few showers. Next week looks cooler and unsettled with highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s, and occasional rain showers, but prospects for seeing any severe weather look slim. Average high is 59 with the average low of 38. Today’s high reached 75 after a morning low of 37. Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 4:56pm.