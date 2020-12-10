Shady Grove community: ’urgent prayers’ for fire chief in ICU, battling COVID-19

JONES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A close-knit community of first responders and their families are praying for the recovery of Shady Grove Fire Chief David Houston.
Thursday makes six days Houston has been in the Intensive Care Unit, fighting COVID-19, his wife says.
“He is still on the vent in ICU, but he is resting well now and is breathing some over the vent,” Patsy Houston told WLBT.
A 21-year fire veteran, Houston has led the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Rescue for seven years. He’s also an EMT for Pafford Medical Services.
The most recent post on the rescue’s FB page reaches out to the community for support.
Another post requested “urgent prayers” for Houston.
Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer, Jones County Fire Council says Houston is much more than a fire official in the county.
“He’s an integral part of our community, in Shady Grove and the surrounding firefighting community in Jones County,” Bumgardner said. He’s spearheaded charity work to help families in need and has personally helped the volunteer fire rescue to get grants to remain open.”
Bumgardner says people from all over Jones County gathered in Shady Grove in the parking lot of South Central to glean strength from each other and pray for David to return home.
They also took up a donation to help David’s wife, Pasty with basic expenses while her husband recovers.
