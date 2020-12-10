MBI investigating deadly police shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford police were involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday night after responding to a domestic disturbance.
Officers responded to a 911 call at “The Mark” on Old Taylor Road.
Around 8:30 p.m. police tweeted a warning for people to avoid the area. About an hour later, they followed up telling resident at The Mark to shelter in place.
Police say officers were negotiating with someone who ended up pointing a gun at them. Police fired and the person died at the scene.
Oxford police said no officers were injured. They have not released the names of any officers involved in this shooting or the name of the person that was shot.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting. We expect an update from MBI later this afternoon.
