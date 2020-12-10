No Christmas spirit: Salvation Army burglar sought in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Someone’s not feeling the Christmas spirit in Vicksburg.
Vicksburg Police Captain Michael Bryant tells 3 On Your Side that a burglary was reported Tuesday evening at a Clay Street warehouse used by the Salvation Army. Items donated for the Angel Tree program were stolen.
According to Bryant, the merchandise included a floor heater, towels, men’s socks, and fleece throws.
Police wouldn’t say whether any surveillance video exists showing what happened.
No arrests have yet been made.
