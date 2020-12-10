State’s new Commissioner for Child Protection Services shares her vision and hopes for the agency

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Andrea Sanders is the new Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. On Wednesday, the social worker and lawyer discussed some of the challenges of making sure work is done to provide a secure environment and loving homes for Mississippi’s children.
Numbers for child abuse complaints are going up in the state and nationwide, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanders says there is no more important work than protecting the most vulnerable citizens of this state, our children.
“The job that we do here is as close to sacred as anything that you’re going to find in state government. We are not making widgets, we are protecting live souls,” she said.
There is success in finding permanent homes for children in Mississippi. Sanders says by creating a separate agency, the state has taken steps to protect children, to keep them with their families when they can, and to provide safe foster homes and forever families.
“I’m very encouraged and I think that the support is there. I think that, you know, the challenges will be pulling together all of the people who are so concerned and interested in foster care, and protecting children in Mississippi and leveraging those resources,” Sanders said.
According to Sanders, there are not enough social workers. With a starting salary around $31,000 in the state, the Commissioner says it has been a challenge to recruit and retain social workers.
“This is really, even under the best of circumstances with the best of pay, this is hard work and it is stressful work and it’s traumatic work,” said Sanders. “I think we really have to focus on staffing and I think that we really have to focus on the morale of the staff, and then our internal message and how that conveys to our external message about how valuable all the parts of the system are. We really can’t do this job without placements and foster parents and adoptive parents.”
Commissioner Sanders says social workers are doing heroic work in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The good stories don’t get told because we’re dealing with confidential records, we’re dealing with children whose identities we can’t reveal, stories that can’t be told publicly for very good reasons,” she said. “They’re to protect the children but, at the same time... I think it weighs very heavily on our staff and it is difficult for them to keep choosing to get up and come back in each day when they don’t get recognized for the heroic work that they do.”
Sanders says there are many kids out there who are relying on Child Protection Services to get it right. The new Commissioner is determined that every child be protected and uplifted.
Sanders was appointed by Governor Reeves in October. She had previously worked as general counsel and Principal Deputy Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.