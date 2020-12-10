Mississippi State to delay start of spring semester: ‘Our primary responsiblity is to safeguard our students’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University is delaying the start of its spring semester by a few days in an effort to ensure that no new COVID-19 infections are brought to campus.
The semester, which was slated to start on Wednesday, January 6, will now start Monday, January 11, according to a MSU news release.
Concerns are related to students and others attending New Year’s Eve events, which could spread the virus.
“As we’ve repeatedly said, our primary responsibility is to safeguard our students, faculty and staff during this health crisis,” MSU Executive Vice President and Provost David R. Shaw said. “We know that with New Year’s Eve celebrations there is the possibility of additional exposures and infections.
“This delay will allow time for infections to run their course prior to students’ return to campus.”
MSU made the decision with the guidance of the Mississippi Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The decision comes as the state sees the number of new coronavirus cases skyrocket. Today, more than, 2,200 new cases were reported, according to Mississippi State Department of Health figures.
The university will continue to monitor the situation and urges students, faculty members, staff members and families to monitor the MSU website, its social media accounts and their emails for updated information.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.