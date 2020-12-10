MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Tylertown man

WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Charles Slocum of Tylertown.
He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday, December 9, at about 1:00 p.m. walking east in the vicinity of Hollis Jones Road in Walthall County.
He was last seen wearing an orange and tan plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a brown cap.
Family members say Slocum suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If you have any information on his location or whereabouts, please contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office at 601-876-3481.
