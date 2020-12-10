Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting immigration officer

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities in Mississippi say a Mexican native without proper documentation was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for assaulting and injuring an immigration officer in 2018.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson says 41-year-old Vicente Lopez-Sanchez was sentenced Wednesday.
Authorities say a Brandon police officer stopped Lopez-Sanchez for a traffic violation but later suspected he was smuggling immigrants into the country.
The officer and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer attempted to arrest Lopez-Sanchez.
He resisted and later broke a bone in the immigration officer’s foot. Lopez-Sanchez was convicted last year.