JMAA announces Southwest Airlines 2021 flight schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced Southwest Airlines 2021 flight schedule for the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Thursday.
Flights are scheduled to begin on June 6, 2021. However, the airline says schedules are ready for sale beginning December 10.
The flights include routes to Atlanta (ATL), Houston-Hobby (HOU), and Baltimore-Washington (BWI).
Promotional fares and frequencies will be as follows:
➢ $49 one-way nonstop between Jackson (JAN) and Atlanta (ATL) (three times daily)
➢ $79 one-way nonstop between Jackson (JAN) and Baltimore/Washington (BWI) (one time daily)
➢ $49 one-way nonstop between Jackson (JAN) and Houston-Hobby (HOU) (three times daily)
“This is great news for our travelers throughout the region who have been anxiously awaiting access to Southwest’s convenient flights and low fares,” said JMAA Board Chairman Robert E. Martin. “We appreciate the faith that Southwest has shown, helping to make Jackson an even stronger regional competitor, well-situated to attract more travelers locally and from many miles away.”
Southwest Airlines announced its return to Jackson’s airport earlier in October.
For more information, please check www.iFlyJackson.com, JMAA’s social media platforms, as well as www.southwest.com.
