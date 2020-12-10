Investigation launched after Vicksburg 14-year-old shot multiple times, airlifted to UMMC

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation has been launched after a 14-year-old was shot multiple times in Vicksburg.
According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at Merit Health River Region Wednesday evening after a teen had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds to the right side of his body.
After being shot, the victim was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson for treatment.
He would later tell police that the incident happened near the intersection of Letitia Street and Dewitt Street. When officers went to the scene they found several shell casings on the street.
The investigation is continuing.
