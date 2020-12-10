Groups distribute some 250 food vouchers in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Yazoo City residents will have a better Christmas, thanks to the efforts of Molina Healthcare and the G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center.
On Wednesday, Molina and GACFHC gave away some 250 Walmart vouchers to Molina members and Medicaid beneficiaries to help them have food for the holidays.
The vouchers were given away during a Wednesday morning drive-through event at the Carmichael center.
The vouchers are valued at $10 a piece, and could be used solely to purchase a turkey, ham, chicken or fresh produce.
Vouchers were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees also received gift bags with bandages, water bottles, cups and other resources.
To receive items, individuals had to show a Medicaid ID card.
